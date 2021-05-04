HEC okays LCWU KSK New Campus project

LAHORE: Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan has approved a project for the new campus of Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) at Kala Shah Kaku (KSK) worth Rs1.776 billion. According to a press release, LCWU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Bushra Mirza said that the project would be completed in three years and added three institutes, boarding houses, Institute of Environment and Climate Change, Nursing and Law would be the part of Phase-I of KSK, New Campus consisting of 100 acres.