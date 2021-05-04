Azma lauds officers’ role in uplift

LAHORE: PML-N Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari has alleged that the PTI government used to abuse political opponents and government officers.

In a statement on Monday, she said because of bureaucracy, governments deliver and increase their stature. “Shahbaz Sharif made Punjab a developed province because of these bureaucrats. With the hard work and dedication of these bureaucrats he completed mega projects like Metro Bus, Orange Train, roads, underpasses and others,” Azma added. Appreciating the Punjab's bureaucracy, she said they had played an important role in the development and prosperity of the province.