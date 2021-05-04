Four more coronavirus patients die at Nishtar Hospital

MULTAN: Four more coronavirus patients died at Nishtar Hospital, Multan during the last 24 hours. According to the hospital sources, Muhammad Shaukat, 45, Farzina Bibi, 64, Ghulam Nabi, 40, of Multan and Muhammad Murad, 50, of Khanewal had tested positive for COVID-19 and were brought to the hospital for treatment but during treatment they died.

Reportedly, coronavirus situation is worsening rapidly in Multan division. According to the hospital statistics, 241 coronavirus patients and suspects are under treatment at Nishtar Hospital. In Multan division hospitals, some 116 people have tested positive for coronavirus out of 966 people and reports of 9,887 people were being awaited.

In Multan district some 76 people have tested positive for coronavirus out of 492 people and reports of 6,112 people were being awaited. In Khanewal district, some 141 people were tested for the virus and 20 tested positive for coronavirus and reports of 386 people were being awaited. In Lodhran district, eight people have tested positive for COVID-19 out of 217 and reports of 2,211 people were being awaited. In Vehari district some 116 people were tested for coronavirus and 12 have tested positive for the virus and reports of 1,178 people were being awaited.

Covid-19 SOPs violation: 36 more shopping malls sealed in Faisalabad

By our correspondent

FAISALABAD: Some 36 more shopping malls and three restaurants were sealed due to violation of coronavirus SOPs on Monday. In addition, 30 individuals without face masks were arrested and shopkeepers were imposed Rs 26,000 fine.

Talking to reporters, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali said 1,017 shopping malls, 315 restaurants, 113 private schools and 44 marriage halls were sealed and 68 vans were seized for violating Corona SOPs/lockdown since March 15, 2021.