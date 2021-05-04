IHC building attack case: Decision reserved on extending remand

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday reserved its judgment on an appeal of the prosecution seeking more physical remand of lawyers in the IHC building attack case.

A division bench — comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani — heard the case challenging the decision of Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) rejecting the request for more physical remand.

State Counsel Danial Hassan adopted the stance that a witness had told them that two lawyers — Tasadaq Hanif and Hammad Dar — had tried to snatch gun from a personnel and prayed the court to grant physical remand for more investigation.

The court observed that the prosecution had already obtained around one-month remand of the accused and noted that it was filing this application just now, while the ATC had rejected the request on March 22.

The state counsel said the appeal was filed after the approval by the commissioner. Latif Khosa took the stance that no lawyer was armed during the incident. After this, the court reserved decision on the matter.

The court also instructed the police to record the statements of presidents of bar associations in the bail petitions of three accused lawyers. The division bench heard the post-arrest bail cases of three lawyers including Secretary Islamabad High Court Bar Association Tasadaq Hanif, member Islamabad Bar Council (IBC) Naseer Kayani and Hammad Dar Advocate.

The court directed to record the statements of presidents of IHCBA, IBC and District Bar Association (DBA) in the bail cases besides reserving the verdict. The court observed that the office bearer of bars were present on the occasion and trying to stop the protesters.

The court directed the police to record their statements. SSP Operations Islamabad Attaur Rehman produced the report of joint investigation team (JIT) and said several others lawyers’ names had come on the surface during the investigation process.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani asked the police officer to clear the lawyers who had no connection with the incident. After this, the court adjourned hearing of the case with above instructions.