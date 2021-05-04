Govt not serious on corona, economy, unemployment: Shahbaz

LAHORE: PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif has said that the government has put the lives of the nation in danger by not preparing for timely vaccination of corona.

He said this while talking to party parliamentarians here on Monday. He said that corona could not be fully managed and there was a lack of visionary strategy. “The government is still not serious about focusing on issues like corona, economy, inflation, unemployment,” he said, adding it showed the state of mind and priorities of the government.

Shahbaz further criticised the government for its mismanagement at Ramazan bazaars and said that people were forced to stand in long queues to get only 1kg of sugar. He said this was done because the nation’s flour and sugar was stolen under the patronage of the prime minister. He said the government must save the mothers and sisters from this insult.

He further said that the public display of anger by government ministers on district administration officers was very unfortunate. He said the ongoing price hike were the result of failed economic policies of the government. Shahbaz maintained that there were reports from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that people were standing in queues but they were not getting flour. “Is this how respect is given to the people?” he questioned and added that the current government was responsible for the catastrophic inflation. Even after the devastation of the economy, the government was not realising how much damage had been done to the country due to their policies, he maintained. The party parliamentarians congratulated Shahbaz Sharif on his release over which Shahbaz Sharif thanked the party leaders and MPs for their support and good wishes. Shahbaz Sharif directed them to play a role in helping the people of their respective constituencies in corona and difficult economic situation.