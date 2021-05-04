President Alvi for observing SOPs at religious congregations

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday urged the masses to follow the guidelines of the National Command and Control Centre (NCOC) on Covid-19 at markets and outdoor gatherings, as well as at mosques, Imambargahs and religious processions.

“Bazaars are the most important [to follow SOPs], but directions are also for Masajid, Imambargahs, Taraveehs, Majalis and processions,” the President said in a tweet.

Dr Alvi appealed to the people to follow the directions of the NCOC regarding standard operating procedures (SOPs) and maintain precautions in outdoor situations.

He said Ulema (religious scholars) could play an important role in guiding the people to observe SOPs at religious gatherings.

Meanwhile, 79 people lost their lives to coronavirus and 4,213 more people tested positive across the country during the last 24 hours, according to the latest update issued by the NCOC.

Among the 79 deaths, 73 patients were under treatment in hospitals and six were at quarantines or homes. Around 24 patients were on ventilators.

Maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas – Lahore, 70 per cent; Multan, 74 per cent; Gujranwala, 57 per cent; and Mardan 80 per cent. Around 670 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country, while no Covid affected person was on ventilator in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan. Some 45,954 tests were conducted across the country on Sunday, and around 728,044 people have so far recovered from the disease across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 per cent recovery ratio.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 834,146 cases have been detected across the country. Punjab has reported 306,929 cases; Sindh, 285,626; Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 120,064; Balochistan, 22,620; Islamabad, 76,209; Azad Jammu and Kashmir, 17,371; and GB 5,327.

About 18,149 deaths have been recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion.

A total of 11,928,095 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 631 hospitals are equipped with Covid facilities.

Some 6,534 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country, and 5,377 patients were in critical condition.