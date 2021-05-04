Better planning

The authorities have postponed the annual examinations until June 15. This decision was taken to ensure the safety of students. Since 2020, the academic sessions around the country have received a huge blow. Even though schools shifted to online classes, many students struggled to keep up with the trend of distant learning. Amid electricity loadshedding and weak internet connection, many students tried to learn new concepts.

For teachers, too, teaching complex topics online was a bit difficult. The education authorities need to pay attention to the problems teachers and students faced during online learning. It should draft a better plan to deal with these problems.

Iqbal Shah

Lahore