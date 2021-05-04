Fake beverages, milk destroyed

LAHORE:Punjab Food Authority (PFA) continued its operation at Iftar and Sehri times across the province here on Monday and destroyed 9,850 litres of fake beverages, 1,050 litres of substandard milk and other items.

The grand operation was started on the direction of Director General PFA Rafaqat Ali Niswana. Cases were registered against those who were not following the PFA laws and regulations. Officials said 2,398 points were checked in Lahore zone, 2112 points in Rawalpindi and 1872 points in South Punjab. During the operations, 9,850 liters of fake beverages, 1,050 liters of substandard milk and other items were destroyed. In addition, stale curry, dirty rusty utensils and open spices were also destroyed at various food points.