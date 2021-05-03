NA-249 by-polls: Miftah asks ECP to take possession of election material

KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Sindh Secretary-General and party candidate for NA-249 by-polls Miftah Ismail on Sunday in a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner appreciated him for issuing ‘stay orders’ against the consolidation of results of by-polls that was held on April 29.

The ECP on Saturday stayed the process for consolidation of results in the NA-249 constituency and fixed May 4 (Tuesday) as the date for hearing of Miftah Ismail’s application seeking a recount of votes.

Miftah Ismail has asked the ECP to take in its custody all the election material, including ballot papers, in the sealed condition, immediately. He demanded that the election material should be taken by the ECP immediately in sealed condition and kept at a safe place under the supervision of Rangers or the army till a final decision is taken on his application. “There is no hesitation in saying that most of the polling staff and presiding officers were from the Sindh government and they favoured the ruling party [PPP] in an illegal manner, as complained by almost every contesting parties/candidates,” Ismail said.

Ismail said there is a strong likelihood that ballot papers, counterfoils of issued ballot papers, marked copies of the electoral rolls, paper accounts and other related election material may be have been tampered to frustrate the whole electoral process.