Youm-e-Ali (RA): IG warns of action against holding any procession

LAHORE:Inspector General Police Punjab Inam Ghani has said that according to the orders of the provincial government and guidelines of the NCOC, mourning processions are not allowed across the province on Youm-e-Ali (RA).

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting on security arrangements for Hazrat Ali (RA) Day at the camp office here on Sunday. The meeting reviewed the steps being taken for security of Majalis across the province. The IG said Majalis will be held in the province under strict implementation of corona SOPs. He directed the police officers to work with the district administration to take the licence holders and organisers of processions into confidence not to hold a procession and if a procession was taken out anywhere in the province, the organisers would face legal action. He said irresponsible behaviour of the citizens could lead to a serious increase in the spread of Corona, therefore the organisers of the gatherings and the mourners should be required to strictly implement Corona SOPs.

He said all available resources should be utilised for the security of gatherings across the province under a comprehensive strategy. He said that modern equipment like metal detectors, walk-through gates and CCTV monitoring should be fully utilised during security arrangements in all districts while expert snipers should be deployed on rooftops for security of A category Majalis.

He said commandos in plainclothes should be deployed for the protection of mourners while women personnel should be deployed for the convenience and protection of female mourners. He said police officers and personnel deployed on security duty should also strictly enforce the implementation of Corona SOPs so that they can perform their duties of service and safety of the citizens while remaining safe from Corona.

He said that in collaboration with the Special Branch and other law enforcement agencies, search, sweep, combing and intelligence-based operations should be ensured in the vicinity of sensitive Imambargahs and mosques, while security personnel should be informed about the sensitivity of duty in the current situation and special briefings should also be given in this regard.

During the meeting, all the RPOs and DPOs briefed the IG Punjab on the security arrangements. The IG said that if any district needs any help in terms of security arrangements, the operations branch of the Central Police Office can be informed immediately.

Regional Police Officer Sheikhupura Dr Inam Waheed, Additional IG CTD Wasim Ahmed Khan, DIG Operations Sohail Sukhera and other officers attended the meeting. All RPOs, CPOs and DPOs of the province participated through video link.