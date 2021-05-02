Suspect held after robbers loot house, kidnap boy

KARACHI: Robbers kidnapped a minor boy after looting a house in Korangi’s Ibrahim Hyderi on Saturday.

Police said the suspects entered the house of a man, namely Javed, and after looting cash and other valuables they kidnapped 18-month-old Ammar Hussain.

After getting the information, police reached the property and managed to arrest the prime suspect, Abdur Razzak.

Separately, housemaids took away 20 tolas of gold from a house in the Malir Cantonment area. Police said the owner of the house claimed that gold was in the cupboard, and it was stolen by the housemaids.A case has been registered and an investigations in under way.