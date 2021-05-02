Gang of robbers busted in Battagram

MANSEHRA: The police in Battagram busted a gang of robbers, which had deprived a family of over Rs17 million in the Changal area of the district earlier this week, police officials said on Saturday. “We have arrested two robbers and seized Rs1 million and arms from their possession,” District Police Officer Tariq Mahmood told reporters in Battagram. He said that the gang had snatched the money from Abu Bakar at gunpoint and threw him into a ravine before fleeing from the spot. “A police team led by the DSP Aurangzeb raided the hideouts of robbers and arrested Muhammad Azhar and Amanullah, residents of Abbottabad, and recovered arms and the stolen amount of Rs1 million,” the DPO said.