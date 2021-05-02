Electricity restoration: Kaghan dwellers stage protest

MANSEHRA: The people of Kaghan on Saturday staged a protest to demand the restoration of the electricity in the valley.

The protesters, who assembled at the main bazaar, blocked the traffic setting tyres on fire for over two hours. The angry protesters raised slogans in support of their demands and against the government.

They said that Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road was reopened to traffic up to Naran, the commercial centre of the valley. However, he said, thousands of families, who had shifted to lower parts of Hazara division after the start of snowfall late last year, couldn’t start coming back to their native villages because of the suspension of the electricity.

They demanded the Peshawar Electric Supply Company to immediately restore the electricity in the Kaghan and rest of the valley so that life could come to a complete normalcy.

Meanwhile, the district administration had fined traders and transports over violation of the novel coronavirus slandered operating procedures. The AC of Mansehra, Balakot and Oghi paid surprise visits at the shops and business centre and bus terminals and fined dozens of traders and transporters.