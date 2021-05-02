Pair rescued after being trapped in disused mine

LONDON: Two men have been rescued unharmed after they became trapped half a mile underground in a disused mine near Barnard Castle.

Six fire and rescue crews were called to High Skears, Middleton-In-Teesdale, on Friday, County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement. The service’s group manager Phil Innis said Cumbrian Ore Mines Rescue Unit led the efforts to reach the men.

Innis said: “Luckily, both men were rescued safely and uninjured and I’d like to thank our crews and all of the agencies involved their professionalism in what was an extremely complex rescue in challenging conditions.” The site, about 10 miles north-west of Barnard Castle, was used to mine lead before being shuttered after the lead industry collapsed in 1884.