President, PM reaffirm pledge to improve conditions for workers

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan in their separate Labour Day messages have reiterated the government’s commitment to improve the working and living conditions of workers and the provision of housing, education and health cover to them and their families.

President Alvi in his message urged workers and employers of the country to come forward and play their role in making Pakistan a symbol of efficiency, cooperation and progress, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said: “On this day, we reaffirm our resolve to continue our efforts for the dignity of labour and pay tribute to their valiant and heroic struggle for their fundamental rights.”

Prime Minister Khan, in his message said: “The day provides us an opportunity to acknowledge invaluable contributions of our labour, both inland and abroad, towards nation building.”

He said the government also aims to develop automated, integrated systems for workers’ welfare institutions to ensure transparency and to curtail delays in providing relief to workers.

Khan said: “Our government is fully aware of the challenges Covid-19 situation and our policy of striking a balance between the lives and the livelihoods is aimed at enabling the work force to have sufficient earning for their families during the pandemic.”