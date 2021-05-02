close
Sun May 02, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
May 2, 2021

NLF observes Labour Day

Islamabad

Islamabad : The National Labour Federation (NLF) on Saturday organised an event to observe the International Labour.

The event was attended by NLF President Shamsur Rehman Swati, President Iesco Labour Unity, Aashiq Hussain, Chairman Mubarak Shah, General Secretary Tanvir Shah Kazmi and others.

Speaking on the occasion, the NLF president while regretting plight of labour community in the country, demanded of the government to take emergency remedial measures.

He also asked the government to adopt realistic approach while fixing minimum wages of workers.

