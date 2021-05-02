KMC digitalises record of markets, shops

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has fully computerised the records of all markets and shops under its Estate Department to make all matters transparent and to ensure that no alteration can be made in the property records.

“Suggestions are being considered to redesign and restructure the existing KMC markets at prime location for better utilisation. Attempts are already being made to provide alternate places to the owners of shops to be demolished on the orders of the Supreme Court,” Administrator KMC Laeeq Ahmed said this while presiding over a meeting of the Estate Department.

Senior Director Coordination Khalid Khan, Senior Director Estate Imtiaz Abro, Director Land Tariq Siddiqui and other officials of the Estate Department were present on the occasion.

The administrator said, according to the records, besides 1,279 shops in the eight markets to be demolished, the KMC currently had a total of 53 active markets with 6,995 shops.

A total 2,560 shops in 12 markets of the KMC were demolished in different areas of the city, including Lunda Bazaar and Garden Market, and shopkeepers had been provided with alternative places. In total, KMC had 10,834 shops in 73 markets. During the financial year 2020-21, the KMC shops had collected 68.43 million rupees in revenue so far.

He said that after the demolition of 12 markets, the revenue of the KMC had come down significantly.

Ahmed said that the decision of the Supreme Court was in the public interest and for the betterment of the city and it was implemented in the wider interest of the city. The markets of the KMC which were in dilapidated condition would be better utilised as model projects in Clayton Market, Gurumandir, Machhi Miani Market, Khara Dar, Triangle Plot, Nishtar Road and Civil Lines. Suggestions were being considered to make the furniture market and Nazimabad No. 5 market model markets.