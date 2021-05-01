IGP rewards traffic cops for performance in Covid duties

PESHAWAR: Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi on Friday awarded prized to the officials of Traffic Highways Police from Malakand, Mardan and Hazara regions for their performance in the implementation of SOPs against Covid-19.

A ceremony in this regard was held at police lines in Peshawar on Friday. It may be recalled here that the traffic highways police demonstrated active performance in implementation of government SOPs in the 3rd wave of coronavirus pandemic.

An official statement said that during different actions, 537 vehicles were impounded and 5486 vehicles were challaned. Similarly, on 22 different points, a total of 1774 people were provided facemasks.

Addressing the participants, IGP Dr Sanaullah Abbasi appreciated the performance of the Traffic Highways police and said that they performed beyond the call of the duty in the face of numerous challenges and difficulties even by putting their precious lives in danger and termed it role model for others to follow.

The IGP reminded that KP police came to the rescue of the people in every challenge and discharged its duty as a front line force in every crisis situation. The IGP further pointed out that like health workers, KP police are also on the frontline against the corona pandemic and the government would be approached for their vaccination on priority basis.

The IGP said that hopefully traffic highway police would offer every sacrifice in line of this national obligation and will keep serving the nation with the same zeal and spirit.

The Traffic Highways police officers and jawans awarded in the ceremony included Inspector Tayyab Khan, Sub-Inspector Sajjad Khan, ASI Aizaz Khan, IHC Alamzeb Khan, HC Sajjad Ahmad, FC Syed Riaz Ali Shah, LHC Imtiaz-ud-Din, FC Shehzad, FC Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, FC Saeed, FC Khaista Rehman, DFC Bakhtaj, DFC Kabeer Dad, Inspector Ameer Bahadur, SI Sohail Khan, HC Muhammad Rizwan, FC Sharafat, FC Abdullah, FC Mumtaz Ahmad, FC Sultan Murad and FC Hmeed Khan.

The CCPO Peshawar, DIG Traffic, SSP Peshawar and other police officers attended the function.