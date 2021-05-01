South Koreans ready for investment in KP: envoy

PESHAWAR: South Korean Ambassador to Pakistan Suh Sangpyo said on Friday that various companies from his country were ready to invest in different sectors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said this when he called on Chief Minister Mahmood Khan here on Friday, said an official handout.

Minister for Finance and Health Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Minister for Law and Local Government Akbar Ayub were also present during the meeting.

Matters related to the South Korean investment in different sectors, particularly Energy and Power and Local Government sectors came under discussion. Various issues such as the promotion of religious tourism were also discussed.

The chief minister said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa offered ample opportunities to foreign investors and the environment was conducive for investment.

Mahmood Khan said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was taking concrete steps to facilitate the foreign investors. He said the provincial government was offering lucrative incentives to foreign investors to attract investment in various sectors.

He said the KP government would not only welcome South Korean investment in any sector in the province but would also extend all possible facilitation to the South Korean investors.