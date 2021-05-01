Chaman border with Afghanistan reopens

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reopened its border with Afghanistan at Chaman which would remain operational for18 hours in a day during entire week.A notification issued by the Ministry of Interior said, "The competent authority has been pleased to allow the Chaman border crossing point operational for 18 hours a day seven days a week with immediate effect.”