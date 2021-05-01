close
Sat May 01, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 1, 2021

PML-N flays Kissan Card project

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 1, 2021

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab Information Secretary Azma Bukhari has said that those who were destroying the agriculture sector were now bringing Kissan Card after health card. She alleged that the nation was already disappointed with the health card and the same fate would be of the Kissan card.

Latest News

More From Pakistan