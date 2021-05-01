PML-N flays Kissan Card project

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab Information Secretary Azma Bukhari has said that those who were destroying the agriculture sector were now bringing Kissan Card after health card. She alleged that the nation was already disappointed with the health card and the same fate would be of the Kissan card.