Punjab CM Usman Buzdar reviews proposals to minimise Orange Train subsidy

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired the video-link meeting of Punjab Masstransit Authority at his office and approved re-tendering of janitorial services' contract of orange line metro train. The meeting reviewed different proposals to minimise the subsidy of the orange line metro train and the chief minister directed to take steps for the issuance of the personalised cards.

The authority will submit its recommendations in 30 days and the fare will be determined according to the travel distance. In-principle approval was accorded to constitute a separate force for the security of the metro bus service. This will help in saving security-related expenditures. The stations and corridors of the metro bus system in Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi-Islamabad will be used for revenue generation.Similarly, the Orange Line Metro Train stations will be utilised for increasing resources.

Meanwhile, a committee was constituted to submit its recommendations for increasing the salaries. PML-N MPAA Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) MPA from Gujranwala Chaudhry Ashraf Ali Ansari called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Friday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Another PML-N leader, Ch Muhammad Yunis Ansari, was also present. The chief minister said that the chief ministership was meant for public service, adding that parliamentarians were his companions and the solution to their problems was his responsibility. A special package, worth billions of rupees, had been announced for Gujranwala city and development projects would be timely completed.

"I will personally monitor the pace of development as composite development is the prime concern of the government" he said. "My doors are always open for solving the public problems because the government is working with the passion of service," he added.

The chief minister said the negative narrative of the opposition had been rejected by the people while the PDM [Pakistan Democratic Movement] had ended in fiasco. In fact, the PDM was composed of assorted personalities with no sense of direction, he said adding the opposition’s negative politics had met its logical end, added the CM. Yunis Ansari and Ashraf Ansari expressed full confidence in the leadership of Usman Buzdar and thanked him for the development package.