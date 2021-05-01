Imran not sleeping after Memon’s revelations: Sana

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah has said Imran Niazi and the corrupt gang are taking revenge on Bashir Memon only because he has told the truth.

Bashir Memon made sensational revelations in his interview which exposed the prime minister and his team, Sanaullah said in a statement issued here on Friday. He said Bashir Memon told the public about the wrongdoings of this vote, flour, sugar, electricity, gas and medicine thieves due to which they are in great trouble.

He said the entire nation stood with Bashir Memon and is demanding that the culprits of the judiciary be brought to book. A judicial inquiry should be done to verify the allegations of Bashir Memon, he said, adding that Imran Niazi is not sleeping after the revelations.

He said that suddenly the government machinery became active against Bashir Memon's property and factory. This clearly shows how vindictive the government of Imran Niazi is. He concluded that the time will come soon when the government will be asked about its all wrongdoings.