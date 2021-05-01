14 criminals held

Islamabad : Islamabad Police arrested 14 outlaws including three members of Inter- provincial gang of drug peddlers and recovered huge quantity of narcotic and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said on Friday.

According to details, SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer has directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb crime in the city.

Following these directions, SP (City-Zone) Omer Khan constituted special police team under the supervision of DSP Raja Tahir Hussain including SHO Secretariat police station Sub-Inspector Khuram Shahzad along with other officials arrested three members of inter-provincial gang of drug peddlers namely Ashen Haider S/O Abid Hussain R/O Kuram Agency Para Chanar, Nasir Hussain S/O Sabir Hussain R/O Parachinar and Kashan Saleem S/O Muhammad Saleem R/O Maira Bairi Golra Islamabad and recovered 3.410 gram hashish from their possession.

Industrial-Area police arrested accused Muhammad Asif s/o Abdul Naseer resident of Afghanistan involved in snatching incident on Kashmir high way and IJP road, further investigation is underway from him.

More over Shahzad Town police arrested three accused Muhammad Hamza, Mumtaiz and Faizan Ali and recovered 130 gram hashish, 110 gram heroine and one 30 bore pistol along with ammunition from their possession.

Noon area police arrested Waseem Khan and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Nilor area police arrested accused Muhammad Pervez and recovered one 30 bore pistol along with ammunition from him.

Khanna police arrested accused Adnan Sohail and recovered 850 gram hashish from him.

Secretariat police arrested four accused Hassan Haider, Nasir Hussain, Kashan Saleem and Hsaeeb and recovered 3.410 kilogram hashish and one iron punch from their possession.

Tarnol police arrested two accused Noor Din and Shaeen Khan and recovered one 30 bore pistol and 550 gram heroine from their possession.