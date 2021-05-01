Minister asks textile houses to consolidate fragmented businesses

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin on Friday asked the textile houses to consolidate their fragmented business and promote value-added exports on competitive basis internationally.
Tarin met foreign investors and textile industrialists in separate meeting and expressed commitment to targeted incentives to drive export-led inclusive growth.
“Government is firmly committed to providing incentives to business community which are targeted and sustainable in the long-run,” he said during a meeting with the representatives of Overseas Investment Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Pakistan Business Council.
“The end goal is to achieve an all-inclusive sustainable economic growth which leads to industrialisation, employment generation, export-led growth and import substitution.”
A pan-industry advisory group PBC recently advised the government to bring energy tariffs down for industries, provide low-cost financing, tax rationalisation and infrastructure uplift to curb deindustrialisation.
Later, a delegation of Pakistan Textile Exporters Association called on the finance minister who reiterated the commitment of the government to facilitate textile sector for enhancing value-added exports. He stressed the need for consolidating fragmented businesses and promoting value-added exports on competitive basis internationally.
“Government believes in building a strong partnership with businessmen, traders and exporters for evolving a roadmap through consultative process for a sustained and robust export-led growth, he said.
The finance minister affirmed full support and cooperation on the occasion.
The minister during a virtual meeting with a delegation of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry said the government is adhering to strict financial discipline for achieving macro-economic stability and enhancing revenue generation.
“Pakistan’s economy is showing signs of recovery amid coronavirus pandemic, with construction and manufacturing sectors in lead. However, the third wave of COVID-19 is particularly challenging,” he added.
Tarin also stressed the role of chambers of commerce and industry as a bridge between the government and the traders for active coordination.