Body of man who drowned trying to save minor boy retrieved

The body of a man who had jumped into a nullah to rescue a minor boy was retrieved on Friday. According to police, 24-year-old Jalaluddin had jumped into a 22-foot deep nullah to save a minor boy who had fallen there. The body was handed over to the family.

Mishaps A man was killed on Friday after a speedy car hit his motorcycle on University Road.

The body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre and later shifted to a morgue for identification. Separately, a man was electrocuted to death in the New Sabzi Mandi area on the Super Highway.

The body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities. It was later shifted to a morgue for want of identification. Further investigations are under way.