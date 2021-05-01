Body of man who drowned trying to save minor boy retrieved

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The body of a man who had jumped into a nullah to rescue a minor boy was retrieved on Friday. According to police, 24-year-old Jalaluddin had jumped into a 22-foot deep nullah to save a minor boy who had fallen there. The body was handed over to the family.
Mishaps A man was killed on Friday after a speedy car hit his motorcycle on University Road.
The body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre and later shifted to a morgue for identification. Separately, a man was electrocuted to death in the New Sabzi Mandi area on the Super Highway.
The body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities. It was later shifted to a morgue for want of identification. Further investigations are under way.