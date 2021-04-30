Hamza seeks probe into Bashir Memon’s claims

LAHORE: Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly and Central Vice President of PML-N Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has demanded inquiry into the revelations of Bashir Memon. In a statement on Thursday, he claimed that the testimony of former DG FIA has proved Imran Niazi and Company guilty. “Memon's statement is proof that the office of the prime minister and government authority was used for criminal purposes,” he alleged, adding that in the light of Bashir Memon's statement, legal action should be taken against the conspirators without delay. Hamza Shahbaz further said that there was no doubt that there was no government in the country, there was a mafia that should be in the grip of the law. “It is highly reprehensible to threaten a former senior official who has told the truth about Imran Niazi and Company,” he said.