Pakistan values its relations with Greece: Rehman Malik

ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister and chairman Institute of Research and Reforms (IRR) Abdul Rehman Malik on Thursday said that the bond of friendship between Greece and Pakistan is very strong and Pakistan values its relations with Greece. Greek Ambassador Andreas Papastavrou called on Rehman Malik here on Thursday. The issue of illegal Pakistani immigrants in Greece was discussed during the meeting and both stressed the need to enhance cooperation between the two countries to prevent human trafficking. They also exchanged views over bilateral relations, regional situation and matters of mutual interest. Senator Rehman Malik extended his best wishes to the Greek ambassador and said Greece has always stood by Pakistan in difficult situations. He said Pakistan has always wanted to further cement the existing brotherly bond between the two countries. He cherished the good memories of his visits to Greece and said Greece is an important country that has oldest relics of various civilizations. The Greek ambassador thanked Rehman Malik and said he has been enjoying his stay in Pakistan as the people here are very friendly and hospitable. He said Pakistan and Greece have good relations at all levels. Papastavrou said Greece has always desired a peaceful solution to the Kashmir issue according to international laws. Rehman Malik presented Papastavrou a set of his books.