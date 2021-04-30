Waheed becomes oldest bodybuilder to win Mr Pakistan 2021

LAHORE: Ustad Abdul Waheed, 60, became the oldest bodybuilder of the country to have won the Mr Pakistan 2021 title.

Ustad Waheed has been taking care of his fitness since the age of 16 and is still practicing it. According to reports, what is remarkable about the victory of Ustad Waheed is his age and fitness. He said, "I worked hard to stay fit as good health is a gift from God, with which He bestowed His blessings on me until I was 60 years old."

Just a few months before Ustad Waheed won the title of Mr. Punjab. He has also won the title of Mr. Lahore and won many gold and silver medals. Now he is eying on the title of Mr. Asia. He said that he wants to make a name for his country. "Our diet includes roasted meat, pulses, porridge, milk, yogurt, eggs, salads and fruits or dried fruits," he said. “We eat six to seven meals a day, get proper rest and exercise,” he added.