Shangla land computerisation in final stage

Mingora: The process of land computerization in the Shangla district has entered the final stage, said an official.

Faiz-ur-Rehman, Deputy Director Database, said the modern style service delivery has been started after 100 percentper cent completion of work in Alpuri tehsil while the land computerization work will be completed in Besham by August and in Puran tehsils by December.

Later, three Service Delivery Centres in Shangla will provide revenue-related services in a modern style. The centres in Shangla have a cost of Rs 66.24 million.

The officials said the data entry work in these three tehsils has been completed 100 percent while 35 percent work is yet to be completed in the process of accuracy or transfer of property. In this phase of data entry, data of 11,6000 landowners have been computerized.

The deputy director said that the task was not easy in Alpuri tehsil as the file contained complex data and information. He said that with the entry of data in the computer, on the one hand, the record has been corrected and on the other hand, the actual ownership and quantity of land have also been determined.

He said that the biggest benefit of going through this phase would be that there would be no more illegal changes in land-related information and property-related information would be provided to the owner with a single click.

He said the relevant staff would be present under one roof in the service delivery center and for any change in the data. The owner would have to go through the verification process through a biometric system so that any tampering with the data is no longer possible.