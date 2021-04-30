Shahbaz for providing corona vaccine on war footing

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Leader of Opposition in NA Shahbaz Sharif has demanded starting the process of providing corona vaccine across the country on a war footing to save the lives of people in view of the alarming increase in the spread of the pandemic.

Speaking to party lawmakers on Thursday, he expressed concern over the spread of corona and the deaths from it. He expressed sympathy to the affected families and prayed for forgiveness of the deceased.

He said the failure of the government on all fronts to stop the spread of corona has endangered the collective life of the nation due to serious mismanagement. He said that due to lack of a comprehensive strategy at the government level, the administrative and governmental system has been paralyzed.

He said the spread of this deadly virus could have been prevented if the corona vaccine had been purchased and delivered to the citizens in a timely manner. The management of hospitals is also in a state of chaos, the absence of alternative arrangements is nowhere to be seen. He said that the saddest and most serious thing is that even now the government is not taking steps as per the situation. The situation is getting worse and the government is committing the most serious criminal negligence.

The PML-N president said the NCOC could not predict what the future would hold and “what the long-term course of action we should adopt”. The development of a comprehensive system is needed to address the root causes of the virus. “If Imran Niazi had not wasted his time in his useless philosophies and if he had been prepared, the death toll would not have reached 2,000 today,” Shahbaz said, adding that Imran Niazi has not lost anything, but the society is suffering from destruction, poverty and psychological problems.