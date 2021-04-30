close
Fri Apr 30, 2021
BR
Bureau report
April 30, 2021

Kabul offers to deliver ISIS head to Islamabad in exchange for Afghan Taliban

PESHAWAR: The Afghan government has offered to release the ISIS Khorasan head Aslam Farooqi and hand him over to Pakistan in exchange for one or two Afghan Taliban leaders who are in Pakistan’s custody.

The offer was made by Afghanistan’s top spymaster Ahmad Zia Saraj while talking to the media in Kabul. Saraj, who is the head of the Afghan intelligence agency National Directorate of Security (NDS), didn’t identify the Afghan Taliban leaders in custody of Pakistan. Aslam Farooqi, who is also known as Abdullah Orakzai and is a Pakistani national from Orakzai tribal district, was arrested by the Afghan security forces during a raid last year.

