Six uplift schemes approved

LAHORE:The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved six development schemes of various sectors at an estimated cost of Rs 8,089.231 million.

The schemes were approved in the 36th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of the current fiscal year 2020-21 chaired by Planning and Development Board Chairman Abdullah Khan Sumbal. The development schemes are: Establishment of Fatima Jinnah Institute of Dental Sciences, Jubilee Town, Lahore, at a cost of Rs 2,903.641 million; Construction of Link Road from GT Road to Sialkot – Lahore Motorway (Aimenabad to Lahore – Sialkot Motorway), length 14.17Km, district Gujranwala (revised) at a cost of Rs 827.570 million; Construction of Dual Carriageway Road from Kingra to Sialkot (widening/improvement), length 20.08km, Sialkot, at a cost of Rs 850.990 million; Rehabilitation of Dualised Road from Sargodha to Makhdoom Interchange, length 42km, district Sargodha (revised) at a cost of Rs 1,962.568 million; Construction of Dual Carriageway from Burewala to Chichawatni Road, Vehari, (remaining portion), Km No. 3.00 to 23.14, L=20.14Km, District Vehari (revised) at a cost of Rs 1,008.258 million and Dualisation of Road from Motorway Interchange Jang Bahatar to Wah, length 3.11Km, Rawalpindi (revised) at a cost of Rs 536.204 million. P&D Provincial Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch, all members of the Planning & Development Board and the other officers concerned also attended the meeting.