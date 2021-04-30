Coca-Cola appoints Aisha Sarwari to lead Public Affairs, Communications

Lahore, April 28, 2021: The Coca-Cola Export Corporation, Pakistan has appointed AishaSarwari as the new Director, Public Affairs, Communications and Sustainability, for Pakistan and Afghanistan region.

She joins at a time when the Company identifies Pakistan as the largest market in the region, and also a time of global restructuring to instill a flat and integrated system that gains enterprise efficiencies amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

Aisha brings over 18 years of leadership experience in communications, public relations and sustainability across several industry sectors and the Government. Her early career was in the U.S. with international news organizations including CNN and National Public Radio. Her consulting and program work spans the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, USIP, and the World Bank. She has also previously worked with Adam Smith International, USAID, the Punjab Board of Investment, and most recently, Jazz.

“Aisha’s wide experience and expertise fulfill the prerequisites for this important leadership role, especially amidst the pandemic, and it will prove to be an asset for the Company, while exploring new modes of Coca-Cola brand’s story-telling. We are looking forward to her strengthening relations with our stakeholders and supporting business sustainability”, stated Fahad Ashraf, VP and General Manager for Pakistan & Afghanistan region at The Coca-Cola Export Corporation.****