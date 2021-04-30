Covid-19 claims four more lives in Sindh, infects 1,060 others

Covid-19 claimed four more lives in Sindh during the previous 24 hours, raising the death toll due to the viral disease in the province to 4,633. In the meantime, 603 patients of Covid-19 were under treatment at various hospitals, of whom the condition of 570 patients was stated to be critical and 47 of them were on life support.

In addition to the four more deaths during the previous 24 hours, another 1,060 new cases emerged after 14,633 tests were conducted, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Thursday in his daily report on the pandemic situation in the province. He added that with 4,633 deaths so far, the Covid-19 fatality rate remained 1.7 per cent in the province, against the 2.15 per cent nationwide fatality rate.

He said the diagnosis of 1,060 cases through 14,633 samples constituted a 7.2 per cent current detection rate. He explained that so far 3,621,994 tests had been conducted in Sindh, against which 282,444 cases were diagnosed, of which 94 per cent or 264,052 patients had recovered, including 279 during the previous 24 hours.

The CM said that there were currently 13,759 patients of Covid-19 in Sindh, of whom 13,149 were in home isolation, seven at isolation centres and 603 at hospitals. According to Shah, of the 1,060 new cases, 394 were detected from Karachi, including 196 from District East, 99 from District South, 49 from District Central, 26 from District Malir, 19 from District Korangi and five from District West.

In the rest of Sindh, Hyderabad had 157 new cases, Jacobabad 52, Thatta 50, Sukkur 46, Naushehro Feroz 43, Larkana 42, Kamber-Shahdadkot 34, Shaheed Benazirabad 33, Sujawal 25, Ghotki 24, Mirpurkhas 23, Tando Muhammad Khan 19, Jamshoro nine, Khairpur eight, Tando Allahyar six, Kashmore, Umerkot and Shikarpur four each, Sanghar three, Badin two, and Dadu and Matiari had one new case each.

The CM urged the people of Sindh to abide by the standard operating procedures in order to contain the spread of Covid-19.