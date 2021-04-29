Cop martyred, several injured in Qilla Abdullah blast

QILLA ABDULLAH: A police official was martyred and several others were injured in a bomb blast near police mobile van here on Wednesday.A remote controlled bomb planted in a motorcycle in main market of Qilla Abdullah exploded when a police mobile van was passing by it. As a result of blast, a police official was martyred while several others, including policemen, were injured. Police and Levies personnel rushed to the scene of the incident as the powerful explosion rocked the area. The bodies and the injured were moved to a nearby hospital.

Law enforcement agencies gathered evidence from the site of the attack and initiated investigation into the incident.

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani strongly condemned the bomb blast and said that anti-nation elements will never succeed in their nefarious designs.

“Terrorists want to stop the process of development in which they will never succeed,” he remarked and expressed deep regret over the loss of life as a result of the blast. He said that they share in the grief of the bereaved families.

Deputy Chairman Senate, Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Leader of the House, Senator Dr Shahzad Wasim, Leader of the Opposition, Senator Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani have also strongly condemned the bomb blast.