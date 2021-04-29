Cops awarded for performance

MANSEHRA: Inspector General of Police (IGP), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sanaullah Abbasi has awarded District Police Officer Asif Bahadur and his team’s members for busting an Afghanistan-based gang of robbers and recovered looted gold, cash and other valuables.

The Police Department said in a press release the IGP gave away cash prizes and performance certificates to the District Police Officer Asif Bahadur, SP (investigation) Hafiz Janis Khan, Investigation in-charge Riaz Shah, Khaki Station House Officer Sub-Inspector Mohammad Nawaz, Counter-Terrorism Department Mardan’s Assistant Sub-Inspector Asif Khan and policemen and other staff for busting the gang of robbers.

“I am proud of such gallant and dedicated police officers and policemen, who not only traced and arrested the gang involved in the robberies but recovered the looted cash, gold and other

valuables worth millions of rupees,” said the police chief.

The robbed, who had sneaked into the country illegally through the Chaman border, had deprived the family of one Salahuddin Khan of 153 tolas of gold ornaments, over 8 million cash, luxurious vehicles and other valuables in the Hamshiran area last month.

The police investigation led to the arrest of Afghanistan-based robbers and their facilitators, who confessed to such four other dacoits during the interrogation.