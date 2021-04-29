Rescue 1122 firefighter defends PhD thesis

MARDAN: Rescue 1122 Peshawar’s lead firefighter Usman Riaz has successfully defended his PhD dissertation online.

He did the PhD on Analysis of Hadamar and Caputo type coupled fractional differential equations from the Department of Mathematic, University of Peshawar. The study was completed under the supervision of Prof Dr Akbarzada.

Prof Dr Wali Khan Mashwani of Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan and Prof Dr Muhammad Ayaz Khan of Kohat University his external examiners.

Dr Usman Riaz has published 10 research papers. He thanked his supervisor, teachers and friends for their support and encouragement and attributed his successes to the prayers of his parents.