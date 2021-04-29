Suspect held in injured state after ‘encounter’

A suspected extortionist was arrested on Wednesday after an alleged encounter with police in within the remits of the PIB Colony police.

The encounter took place when police personnel attempted to intercept two suspects riding a motorcycle near the Essa Nagri area, police said, adding that the suspects opened fire on the police personnel and tried to escape.

As the cops returned fire, one of the suspects was injured and was arrested. He was moved to a hospital in police custody. He was identified as Ali, alias Grenade, and his companion Bilal managed to flee the scene.

Police said the arrested suspect belonged to the Ahmed Ali Magsi gang that was involved in various cases of extortion. A pistol was also seized from the suspect’s possession. A case has been registered and investigations are under way.

Separately, the Manghopir police arrested three members of an interprovincial gang of drug suppliers during a raid near the Northern Bypass. The suspects were identified as Saifullah, Dad Muhammad and Babar. Police also claimed to have recovered four kilogrammes of hashish from their possession. Cases were registered against them.

Meanwhile, another two suspects were arrested after an exchange of fire with police in the Shah Latif Town area. The suspects were identified as Imran and Pervez. They were booked in cases.

‘Honda Civic Gang’

The Rangers claimed to have arrested a member of the ‘Honda Civic Gang’. According to a spokesperson for the paramilitary force, the Rangers’ personnel carried out an intelligence-based raid in Pak Colony and arrested the suspect, namely Sajid Ali alias Zeeshan alias Lamba, along with a gun.

The suspect was involved in targeted killing of his own gang members and house robberies in the city. His companions, Asim alias Commando, Javed and Amin, were arrested by police in February 2021,