Sindh reports over 1,000 Covid-positive cases second day in a row

Five more people have died due to Covid-19 and 1,029 others have tested positive for the disease during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral coronavirus infection reaching 4,629 in the province.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Wednesday that 14,716 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 1,029 people, or seven per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The government has so far conducted 3,607,361 tests, which have resulted in 281,384 positive cases, which means that eight per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with Covid-19 stands at two per cent in Sindh. He said that 12,982 people across the province are currently infected: 12,395 are in self-isolation at home, seven at isolation centres and 580 at hospitals, while 555 patients are in critical condition, of whom 50 are on life support.

He added that 508 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 263,773, which shows the recovery rate to be 93.7 per cent. The CM said that out of the 1,029 fresh cases of Sindh, 492 (or 48 per cent) have been reported in Karachi Division alone: 264 of the cityâ€™s new patients are from District East, 95 from District South, 47 from the Central and Korangi districts, 20 from District Malir and 19 from District West.

As for the other districts of the province, Hyderabad has reported 221 new cases, Sukkur 71, Matiari 36, Shikarpur 30, Shaheed Benazirabad 19, Larkana and Sujawal 18 each, Thatta 17, Khairpur 15, Tando Muhammad Khan 14, Ghotki 13, Tando Allahyar 11, Badin and Umerkot eight each, Jamshoro seven, Dadu four, Jacobabad and Mirpurkhas three each, Sanghar two and Kambar one, he added. The chief executive reiterated his appeal to the people that they should comply with the standard operating procedures.