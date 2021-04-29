Our rulers have assets in areas beyond even UK PM’s reach: Imran

Ag APP

QUETTA: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday lamented the “elite capture” in the country that according to him enabled Pakistan’s past rulers to buy properties in London’s priciest areas that are beyond the reach of even the British Prime Minister.

“Our rulers bought properties in the richest areas of London — properties in areas of London where even the British Prime Minister cannot purchase,” Khan said in a speech during a ceremony in Quetta, where he said “God gives honour and success to anyone who does something for God’s creatures”.

He said caring for humanity was the element that placed nations at the “high pedestal of morality”. He regretted that had serious steps been taken in past, the country would have undergone immense development.

He said “elite capture” was responsible for the economic divide in society and stressed the need for a model of development for all including the rich and the poor.

Speaking of Balochistan, Khan said it suffered with the apathy of previous rulers who ignored the province. However, he said, his ideology was about making Pakistan rise by uplifting its weaker segments.

He said China’s development and its strategy to bring the people out of poverty was exemplary and added that Pakistan could learn from the same model.

He mentioned that after Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the government was expanding the health insurance network, and said the same would be discussed with the coalition government of Balochistan. Khan said despite financial constraints, his government was committed to divert funds towards the development of Balochistan. The Prime Minister, who arrived in Quetta on a day-long visit, launched several projects, including the construction of 162-km Ziarat Harnai road, the 23-km dualisation of Quetta Western Bypass (N-25) and the construction of 11-kilometer Dera Murad Jamali Bypass (N-65).

The Prime Minister mentioned that compared with the 1,100 kilometres of roads constructed by previous governments in 15 years, his government completed 3,300km in just two-and-a-half years. He said the entire area along the western route of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would be developed.