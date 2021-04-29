close
Thu Apr 29, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
April 29, 2021

SBP changes office timings

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
April 29, 2021

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Wednesday announced changes in the office hours for banks, following the decision of the National Command and Operation Centre to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic, a statement said.

All banks, development finance institutions, and microfinance banks will follow office hours on Monday to Thursday from 9:00am to 2:00pm without any break, whereas on Fridays office timings will be from 9:00am to 1:00pm without any break.

However, business (banking) hours for public dealing on Monday to Thursday will be from 9:00am to 1:00pm without any break, whereas on Friday business (banking) hours for public dealing will be from 9:00am to 12:30pm without any break, it added.

