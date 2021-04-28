Civic issues of residents being solved

GUJRANWALA: On the directives of Commissioner Gujranwala Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghumman, special monitoring teams comprising officers of WASA, Metropolitan Corporation, Revenue and other departments have started taking immediate steps to resolve civic issues of the residents.

The teams have started cleaning and rehabilitation of sewerage lines, removal of encroachments and lifting of debris around roads after dividing the city into five circles.

In this regard special teams consisting of various departments concerned have been formed to ensure efficient and timely resolution of civic issues in each circle under the supervision of AC (HRM) Shahid Abbas Jotta.

Talking to reporters, Jotta said all possible solutions to the municipal problems facing the people in their respective areas would be resolved through joint operations.

He said he had directed the officers concerned and officials of Metropolitan Corporation, WASA, GWMC, Environment, Revenue and other departments to meet targets in the light of the directives of the commissioner.

He said the cooperation of the citizens would be essential for the success of the campaign.

BOY ELECTROCUTED: A boy was electrocuted while playing in a street at Ahmadnagar Chatha. Reportedly, Muhammad Anas, 14, was playing in the street when he accidentally touched a faulty electric wire and suffered a fatal electric shock and died on the spot.