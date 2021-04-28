20kg flour bag gets costlier by Rs170 in Lahore

LAHORE: The price of a 20kg flour bag has gone up by Rs170 at the retail level after the quota of government wheat was stopped in the provincial capital. According to President of Lahore Flour Dealers Association, Haji Yousuf, the price of 40kg wheat has surged from Rs1,400 per to Rs1,900. Subsequently, the ex-mill price of a bag of flour increased to Rs1,080. He was of the view that flour mills are currently getting wheat at Rs1,900 per 40kg in the city instead of the fixed price of Rs1,800. As per Asim Raza Ahmed, Chairman Pakistan Flour Mills Association Punjab Zone, the retail price of a 20kg bag of flour increased from Rs860 to around Rs1,030.