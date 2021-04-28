PM refuses to bow to pressure: Ali Zafar tasked to report on JKT issue

By Our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday directed Senator Ali Zafar to review the reservations and concerns of the pro-Jahangir Khan Tareen legislators and compile a report on the issue.

Senator Ali Zafar has been asked to look into the reservations of the MNAs, who have complained that a deliberate or politically motivated attempt is being made to malign Tareen, and submit a report with the top leadership.

The prime minister said on Tuesday that he would not bow down to pressure with regards to the ongoing probe of the sugar commission. He said this in a meeting with a group of PTI members who have extended their support to party stalwart Jahangir Khan Tareen.

The pro-Jahangir Khan Tareen group met the prime minister to express their reservations against SAPM on Accountability Shahzad Akbar. They also demanded the removal of Shahzad Akbar's involvement in the probe into Tareen and the formation of a judicial commission.

According to sources, Prime Minister Imran Khan told the legislators that his main aim of coming into the government was to create a system based on justice. Anyone, including Jahangir Tareen, found involved in the sugar scam would have to face the law, he said.

Sources said the prime minister also rejected the pro-Jahangir Tareen group’s demand of formation of a judicial commission.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, PTI MNA from Faisalabad Raja Riaz claimed their demands have been accepted and the prime minister has assured the group that he is "personally monitoring" the inquiry against Tareen and will see to it that justice is served.

"We met the prime minister in a very cordial atmosphere. He has assured us that justice will be served after we expressed our reservations over being singled out. The prime minister said there is no question of such treatment being meted out to anyone," Raja Riaz said. "The prime minister has asked for some time and Insha Allah justice will be served," the PTI leader added.

When asked what was discussed regarding Shahzad Akbar, Raja Riaz said the group shared their reservations, after which "the prime minister said he will not allow injustice to be done with anyone and that we should leave it to him and he takes responsibility". Raja Riaz clarified that the prime minister has not "acknowledged" that Shahzad Akbar has meted out "unfair treatment" to Tareen, but the group simply shared their concerns and the premier has assured them of looking into them.

The PTI MNA claimed that the prime minister said: "You are all my allies. Even those who are opposed to me, I wish to tell them, no one will be treated unfairly and justice will be done."

Riaz said the group thanked the premier for his assurances. "We have full confidence in our captain and our prime minister and Insha Allah we will secure justice," he added.

The PTI leader, responding to what time frame the prime minister has provided for the matter to be resolved, said that no such time period was provided.

The Federal Investigation Agency has been tasked with probing the sugar crisis that began last year.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan did not accept the demand of the pro-Jahangir Khan Tareen PTI MNAs of establishment of an inquiry commission under a retired judge with regards to the FIA probes into the sugar scam-related matters.

Briefing media persons after the federal cabinet meeting -- chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan -- the minister said this demand for the time being was not accepted, as it would show as if someone has been made to sit above the FIA.

Fawad acknowledged that Tareen was a very important leader of the PTI but the party’s top leadership believed in the rule of law and fair play. The minister made it clear that the government would not influence any department at any cost to give someone any kind of relaxation in inquiries.

However, he said, the prime minister has given a task to PTI Senator Ali Zafar to look into the reservations of the MNAs, who complained that a deliberate or politically motivated attempt was being made to malign Tareen.

He added that Senator Ali Zafar would compile a report after taking all aspects into consideration and submit it with the top leadership.

To a question about the chances of the Jahangir Tareen Group legislators creating any problem, like bringing a vote of no-confidence in Punjab or Centre, Fawad said they would not create any issue, as they belonged to PTI and not to PPP or PMLN.

“We can’t say they are not part of the PTI just for presenting their point of view,” he said. “They will remain part of the PTI. They may have their viewpoint on the investigations but the prime minister has a very clear point of view that if you face an allegation then it should be faced accordingly. And, if they believe it is a politically-motivated one, then there should be investigation into it and one has to move forward keeping both these in view,” he said.

He added that so far there has been no meeting between the prime minister and Tareen.

Earlier this month, Shahzad Akbar brushed aside allegations of selective application of law against Tareen or others and said that all are equal before the law.

He said neither was anyone being targeted nor spared in the sugar scam inquiries. "The task of accountability is not easy, you cannot make friends in the process."

Shahzad Akbar said that in the context of the Sugar Inquiry Commission's report and orders by the cabinet, institutions were carrying out their assignments and this had nothing to do with whether a sugar mill belongs to a person from the treasury or the opposition or the general public.