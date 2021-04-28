close
Wed Apr 28, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
April 28, 2021

Senate chairman election: IHC summons AG on Gilani’s plea

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 28, 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday summoned the attorney general to assist the court as it took former premier Yusuf Raza Gilani's intra-court appeal against the single bench order that dismissed his plea to annul presiding officer’s decision of rejecting seven votes in the Senate chairman’s election

Additional Attorney General Tariq Khokhar represented the federation in the high court case. The AAG asked the court to summon the Attorney General Khalid Javed in his personal capacity. “It is a constitutional issue and the single bench had earlier dismissed the petition,” the AAG said. Other parties of the case also agreed to the suggestion. Senator Ali Zafar and Barrister Saif appeared before the court on behalf of the Senate. The high court bench adjourned further hearing of the case till May 26.

Latest News

More From Pakistan