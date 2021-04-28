Senate chairman election: IHC summons AG on Gilani’s plea

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday summoned the attorney general to assist the court as it took former premier Yusuf Raza Gilani's intra-court appeal against the single bench order that dismissed his plea to annul presiding officer’s decision of rejecting seven votes in the Senate chairman’s election

Additional Attorney General Tariq Khokhar represented the federation in the high court case. The AAG asked the court to summon the Attorney General Khalid Javed in his personal capacity. “It is a constitutional issue and the single bench had earlier dismissed the petition,” the AAG said. Other parties of the case also agreed to the suggestion. Senator Ali Zafar and Barrister Saif appeared before the court on behalf of the Senate. The high court bench adjourned further hearing of the case till May 26.