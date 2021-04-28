Over one million people vaccinated in Punjab: Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said here on Tuesday that the vaccination of citizens was under way and registration process of 40 plus age category started.

The minister said, “So far 198,000 healthcare workers have received first dose of Corona vaccine and over 138,000 healthcare workers have received second dose. So far more than 495,000 elderly citizens have received first dose and over 1640,000 people have received second dose.

In the last 24 hours, more than 30,000 people were vaccinated. Overall, more than one million people have been vaccinated. People are requested to visit a centre only after receiving a pin code and message. Staff has been appointed to serve people. Vaccination is being administered in two shifts.

The first shift operates from morning 10am to 3pm and the second shift is from 8.30 pm to 12 pm night. Citizens can register themselves at 1166 and get guidance from 1033. Vaccination centres are being enhanced to facilitate people.