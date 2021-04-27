close
Tue Apr 27, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
April 27, 2021

Suit against Imran put off

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 27, 2021

LAHORE: An Additional District and Sessions Court on Monday adjourned the hearing of a defamation suit filed by PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif against Prime Minister Imran Khan till May 10. The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Yasir Hayat adjourned the hearing after dismissing an application seeking inquiries against Shahbaz Sharif to be made as part of the record in this case, moved by the counsel of Imran Khan. As per case details, in 2017, Shahbaz Sharif had sent a Rs 10 billion defamation notice to PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

