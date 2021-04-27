Ventilators, oxygenated beds for corona patients increased: Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid chaired a meeting on directions from Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department here on Monday to review the emerging pandemic situation and status of available and required facilities.

The health minister reviewed the capacity of the system and status of availability of more beds for Covid-19 patients. Special Secretary SH& ME Ms Silwat Saeed and Consultant Asad Aslam Khan gave presentation on the status of availability of beds, oxygenated beds and other facilities.

The minister said, “We are increasing the reserved beds for Corona patients at government hospitals. We are now increasing the number of ventilators and oxygenated beds due to rising number of cases. The situation is being monitored on daily basis. All directions of the NCOC ate being monitored and all SOPs are being implemented. We are constantly in touch with the NDMA for ventilators. Oxygen stock and supply is adequate, however. I request people to use masks. All required facilities for Corona patients are available at public sector hospitals. The vaccination process is under way as per target in Punjab.”

Present in the meeting were Special Secretary Silwat Saeed, Additional Secretary Usman Khalid, Dr Salman Shahid, Professor Dr Mehmood Shaukat, Consultant Professor Dr Asad Aslam Khan, Professor Dr Saqib Saeed, and CEO Punjab Institute of Cardiology Professor Dr Saqib Shafi.

Meanwhile, The vaccination process of elderly citizens is underway at different vaccination centres of the province, said Dr Yasmin Rashid. The minister said, “Vaccine is being administered in two shifts at designated centres. The first shift operates from 9am to 3pm and the second shift works from 8:30pm to 12 at night. The staff at vaccination centre is guiding the patients. People can dial 1033 for guidance on vaccination or they can call helpline 1166 for registration for vaccination. We have set a target of 35,000 vaccination per day.”