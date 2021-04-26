Man, two sons shot dead over property row

SILAKOT: A man and his two sons were shot dead by their relatives over a property dispute near Duburjee Chowk on Sunday.

Reportedly, Hamza, Umar and Abubakr, sons of Irshad Ali, and their paternal uncle Nawaz allegedly opened indiscriminate firing at their uncle Asghar Ali and his four sons in the limits of Sadar police. As a result, Asghar Ali and his two sons Afzaal and Aurangzeb were killed on the spot whereas his two other sons Waqas and Fahad sustained severe injuries. The injured were rushed to a local hospital. The police have registered a case.

MAN KILLED IN ACCIDENT: A man was killed in a road accident on Saturday evening. According to the police, a speeding truck hit a motorcycle near Vegetable Market at Sambrial. As a result, motorcyclist Javed was killed on the spot. The police have managed to arrest the truck driver and registered a case against him.

Four wheelie doers held: Police on Sunday arrested four youth for doing wheelie.

Kotwali police arrested Arham and Musa from Allama Iqbal Chowk and Hajipura police held Ajmal and Umer from Hajipura Road. The police also seized the motorcycles of the accused and registered cases against them.